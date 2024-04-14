Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother takes responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s house

Guwahati, April 14: A Facebook post purportedly uploaded by Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the Sunday morning firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai.

Anmol, wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, termed the firing the “first and last warning” for Salman Khan. “Henceforth, the bullets will not be fired at the walls or any empty house,” he threatened the actor.

As per reports, Anmol is suspected to be hiding in Canada, police sources said. Crime branch officials in Mumbai said that they were investigating the Facebook post.

Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in jail and has, in the past, sent many death threats to Salman Khan. He had even admitted to having sent threats to the actor.

Earlier, in a statement to the NIA in 2022, Lawrence Bishnoi admitted that he wanted to kill Salman Khan.