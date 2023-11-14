‘Lachit: The Warrior’ wins Best Animation Award at Kollywood International Film Fest

Guwahati, Nov 14: The animated short film 'Lachit: The Warrior' earned the Best Animation Film accolade at the Kollywood International Film Festival.

Directed by senior Assam Police officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the biopic focuses on the life and contributions of Assamese General Lachit Barphukan.

The film is produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, with narration provided by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury. Rupam Talukdar handled the music, Anupam Mahanta served as the creative director, and Hrishikesh Bora took charge of storyboarding and illustration, while Ratul Dutta managed the VFX.

‘Lachit: The Warrior’ has been screened and awarded in eight international film festivals so far, including the ones at Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival in Mumbai.

The film has also been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama in the upcoming International Film Festival of India at Goa.