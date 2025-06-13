'Kuberaa' pre-release event to be held on June 15, say film makers

Chennai, June 13: The makers of director Sekhar Kammula's eagerly awaited entertainer 'Kuberaa', featuring actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, on Friday announced that the pre-release event that was originally supposed to be held on Friday would now be held on June 15 (Sunday).

The makers chose to postpone the event in the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash that took place on Thursday. Shocked by the incident and looking to pay their respects to the victims of the crash, the makers, on Thursday had announced, that the event scheduled for Friday had been postponed. However, they did not mention another alternative date then.

On Thursday, the film's official handle on X put out a tweet that read,"Our hearts go out to all affected by the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. May you find strength in this difficult time. The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families."

On Friday, the makers issued a statement announcing the new date of the event.

The statement, which was reposted on the official handle of the film on the social media platform X, read, "Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa Pre-release event Rescheduled. As a mark of respect for the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, today's pre-release event has been postponed. The event will now be held on June 15th (Sunday) at the same venue and time. All online website pass holders can use their existing online pass on June 15th. We thank you for your patience, understanding, and unwavering support."

Apart from Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, Kuberaa, also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. The film is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his recent releases.

‘Kuberaa’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on June 20, have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

--IANS