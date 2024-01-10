Kishori Shahane on 'World Hindi Day': It's remarkable how Hindi is gaining global recognition

Mumbai, Jan 9: Actress Kishori Shahane Vij shared how she finds Hindi language very respectful and effortless, adding that as an artist she had the privilege of expressing herself through the beautiful canvas of Indian Hindi language entertainment channels.

Ahead of the ‘World Hindi Day’ which will be celebrated on January 10th, Kishori, who is currently seen as Babita Ahuja in ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ said: “The Hindi language is very versatile and beautiful. Moreover, I find the Hindi language is very respectful and effortless to express my feelings in. As an artist, I have had the privilege of expressing myself through the beautiful canvas of Indian Hindi language entertainment channels.”

“It's a language that allows us to convey our emotions, thoughts, and stories with depth and authenticity. What's even more remarkable is how Hindi is gaining recognition on the global level. It's heartening to witness people from different parts of the world appreciating and understanding our language,” shared the ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ fame actress.

She added: “On this World Hindi Day, let's celebrate the language that beautifully reflects the soul of our nation and connects hearts worldwide.”

The show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ is an impossible love story between two contrasting characters – – an optimistic Maharashtrian mulgi of modest means who believes in working on one’s marriage after finding a suitable partner – Amruta (played by Sriti Jha) and a worldy-wise, Delhi-based Punjabi munda Virat (Arjit Taneja) who has lost faith in the sanctity of the institution, taking most women to be gold-diggers.

It airs on Zee TV.