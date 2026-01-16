Kiara Advani wishes Sidharth Malhotra on birthday with sweet family note

Mumbai, Jan 16: As Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Friday, his better half, actress Kiara Advani, penned a lovely social media wish for daughter Saraayah’s 'favourite human'.

Admitting that she is still crushing on her husband Sid along with their little one, Kiara wrote on Insta, "Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out (Smiling face with heart eyes and red heart emojis) Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one (relieved face and red heart emojis) Happy Birthday, husband(kiss emoji) (sic)".

Kiara uploaded a handsome picture of the 'Shershaah' actor in a blue shirt and orange shorts.

This was followed by a snap of Sidharth's birthday cake, which had "Saraayah’s papa" and "Daddy cool" written on it.

Kiara further uploaded an adorable video of herself singing "Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye, baar baar dil ye gaaye" for her husband. We could also see filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra joining the celebration.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the rumours of Kiara and Sidharth being in a relationship started doing the rounds during the shoot of their movie "Shershaah". While these two were often seen together, they remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

However, putting the rumour mills to rest, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in February 2023.

In March 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Sharing a joint post, they posted a pic of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, along with the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)”.

On July 16, 2025, the new parents announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media.

Sid wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

