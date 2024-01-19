Khushi Dubey pays tribute to Kiran Bedi, Abhinav Bindra through 'Aankh Micholi' role

Mumbai, Jan 18: Actress Khushi Dubey, who will be seen as Rukmini, who aspires to be an IPS officer in the show ‘Aankh Micholi’, said the character will be a tribute to brave officials like Dr Kiran Bedi and Abhinav Bindra.

In order to attain perfection for the role, Khushi had an adventurous experience.

She visited a shooting range, and it’s a testament to the dedication of the actress to perfect her role.

Talking about the same, the ‘Aashiqana’ fame actress said: “The shooting range activity was something very new for me; it is something I have never done before. The trainer at the shooting range guided me on how to aim and shoot and the technicalities of the pistol. I was astonished that I had hit a bull's eye.”

“The takeaways from the activity would be dedication and perfection. Dr Kiran Bedi and Abhinav Bindra are my inspirations who have aced in their professions, and in the show Aankh Micholi, I will be paying a tribute to all these brave officials,” added Khushi.

Kiran Bedi is the first woman in India to join the officer ranks of the Indian Police Service (IPS). Abhinav Bindra is an Indian Olympic gold medallist, and a retired sport shooter.

The undercover cop saga stars Khushi and Navneet Malik in the lead.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, it will air on Star Plus from January 22.