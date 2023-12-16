Kerala Chalachitra Academy row: Minister begins damage control

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16: With daggers out at the state’s premier Malayalam film body, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, State Minister of Culture and Films Saji Cherian on Saturday said after December 23, things will be sorted out.

"There are some issues and all of it are personal issues and that has not affected the functioning of the Academy. We will meet up with the parties involved in the issue and speak to them separately," said Cherian.

Trouble began when award winning film director Biju resigned from the post of director of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation following the curt remarks made by Academy chairman and film director Renjith about Biju’s film that was screened at the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala which got over on Friday.

Soon there was a revolt against Renjith, when nine out of the 15 council members of the Academy openly lashed out at him and demanded that he has to step down from the chairman’s post, if not he should correct himself.

But Renjith shot down the demand and said all what he said was his personal opinion and that was said to a media at his house.

Renjith appeared to have got support when the CPI-M state secretary M.V.Govindan said nothing much needs to be looked into what is being said about Renjith, as he has done a good job organising the IFFK.

But now with Cherian saying he will intervene after December 23 might be one to cool down tempers and if the detractors of Renjith decide to stick to their stand, then it could be a tough task for Cherian.