Kathir, Divya Bharathi-starrer ‘Aasai’ set for worldwide release on March 6

Chennai, Jan 17: Director Shiv Mohaa's eagerly awaited romantic thriller 'Aasai', featuring actors Kathir and Divya Bharathi, will hit screens worldwide on March 6 this year, its makers announced on Saturday.

The makers also released the first look poster of the film on the occasion.

Taking to its X timeline to release the first look poster and also announce the film's release date, Passion Studios, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A love story wrapped in suspense… #Aasai releasing in theatres on March 6th."

The striking first look poster captures raw intensity of the film. It has Kathir sporting glasses the lens of which appear cracked and Divya Bharathi's tender, intimate gaze as she leans close, their faces almost touching amid a sultry red backdrop. The poster hints at a passionate romantic-thriller fraught with desire and danger.

For the unaware, Shiv Mohaa, who has directed this film, is best known for his directorial debut ‘Zero’.

Talking about the film, director Shiv Mohaa said, “'Aasai' is a romantic thriller; we completed shooting the entire movie in Chennai in 25 days. There are two songs in the film composed by Revaa. The reason behind titling the film ‘Aasai’ is that the couple get caught in a complex web of problems due to their small desires (Aasai)."

On the film's producer and his lead actors, the director said, "It’s a true blessing to get a producer like Sudhan Sundaram sir, who has been such a great support to me while making the film. Kathir has delivered an impeccable performance in this film, and everyone will get to see a different dimension of Divya Bharathi in 'Aasai'."

"Other actors like Lingaa Dheena, Poorna, Alexandar Samy too have delivered commendable performances," the director said, before going on to talk about his technical team.

"Revaa’s songs and BGM have elevated the film’s intensity. My special thanks to cinematographer Babu Kumar IE. His visual magic is going to be one of the main attractions in this film. R Sudharsan’s editing, S Rajamohan’s artwork and Lentia’s costume design have all played a crucial role in making the film what it is. Thanks to the dedication of the entire technical team, we have been able to wrap up the film’s shoot on time,” he added.

--IANS