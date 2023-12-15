Kate Beckinsale reveals personal items that bring her comfort

Los Angeles, Dec 15: Actress Kate Beckinsale's greatest comforts in life include cuddly cats and giant candles.

The 50-year-old actress, who was recently targeted by a troll for dyeing her naturally brunette hair blonde, posted a series of images of items that bring her solace and joy.

She captioned the carousel, which has pictures of a framed image of a cat surrounded by huge flickering candles, as well as Raymond Carver books, a skull ornament and one of her pals at a party, "Things and people that have given comfort or lifted my spirits, should anyone need some ideas x (there will be a volume 2 to this)" .

Beckinsale has changed the colour of her locks for Christmas and also showed off her new look in a series of party pictures on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

They showed her in a shimmering dress enjoying time with friends, including 42-year-old heiress Paris Hilton.

Fans took to social media to praise her new look, but one said: "Why such a colour? I thought the original was better - a shame."

The message prompted Kate to hit back, saying: "Because sometimes one fancies a change and is not too bothered about what (you) may think about it, given we clearly do not share the same aesthetic, nor do we know each other."

Referring to a coat he was wearing in his Instagram profile picture, Kate also asked the male fan if he'd like people "saying they don't think your orange puffer jacket flatters you".

She then continued to ask him why it was appropriate for him to remark on someone's appearance, asking him: "Were you brought up to think your unwarranted opinion is the most important factor in any situation ? If so, tell your mum she did a bad job."

Beckinsale's comments won the backing of a flood of Instagram users, who joked about her dislike of the man's jacket.

The actress recently marked her 50th birthday by dressing up and declaring getting older is "great."