Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre walk the ramp at 'Namo Bharat' event

Mumbai, Oct 2: Indian Minorities Foundation organised a fashion show curated by Manish Malhotra, featuring Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre, and Hina Khan. The event titled 'Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage' was organised on Tuesday as part of the Sewa Pakhwada, which is being observed from September 17 (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday) to October 2 Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The fashion show celebrated PM Modi's vision of 'Sewa, Sahas, and Sanskriti' Service, Courage and Heritage.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap both cancer survivors and Hina Khan, who is undergoing cancer treatment, were joined by some 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivors including Divya Salaskar and Devika Rotawan for the ramp walk during the event. They were also joined by 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri on the ramp.



Talking to IANS after the event, Kartik Aryan said: "It was such an honour to walk with cancer and 26/11 survivors. 'Iss liye maine kaha ki inke saath walk karke mera seena 56 inch ka ho gaya hai'. I feel great the way topics of development and heritage are being discussed today." Actress Triptii Dimri said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures that the country continues to progress while staying rooted in its culture."

Divya, daughter of Vijay Salaskar, a police inspector killed in action during the 26/11 attack, said, "Sewa, Sahas, Sanskriti embodies everything that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions for India. I truly believe that by helping each other and being strong not just in the face of an enemy, but as a country we will reach a level that India has never attained before, I have great faith in his PM Modi's vision."