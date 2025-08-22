Karthi's 'Marshal' will have actor Aadhi as the antagonist?

Chennai, Aug 22: If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Aadhi Pinisetty is likely to play the antagonist in director Tamizh's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Marshal', featuring actor Karthi in the lead.

Sources in the know claim that actor Nivin Pauly was first considered for the role. However, as the actor didn't have dates, the unit is believed to have approached actor Aadhi for the role.

The rumour mills also have it that the film, which will be made on a lavish scale, is to be made in two parts. However, none of this has been officially confirmed.

For the unaware, actor Karthi's upcoming film with director Tamizh, best known for having made the film 'Tanakaaran', has been titled 'Marshal. The film, which will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, will also have actors Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Lal, John Kokken, Easwari Rao and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, Marshal will have music by the young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Well known editor Philomin Raj will be the editor of the film. Production design will be by Arun Venjaramoodu.

The film is to be produced by S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu on behalf of Dream Warrior Pictures and is to be co-produced by Ishan Saksena.

It may be recalled that the makers had released a poster of a ship along with the announcement that the film would be made this year.

Director Tamizh, who is best known as an actor for his performance as the antagonist in director T J Gnanavel's courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, made his mark as a director with the Vikram Prabhu-starrer Taanakaaran.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that Karthi has already completed shooting for director P S Mithran's eagerly awaited spy thriller 'Sardar 2'.

