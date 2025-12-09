Karan Tacker on ‘Bhay’: Sleepless nights, moments he texted his mother

Mumbai, Dec 9: Actor Karan Tacker will next be seen as the late paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari in the forthcoming supernatural thriller "Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery".

Speaking during the trailer launch event of the show, Karan reflected on the challenges he had to overcome while shooting for such a unique character.

He admitted to dealing with sleepless nights and even asking his mom to accompany him, until he finally fell asleep.

Karan was heard saying, “I don’t want to sound very overindulgent as an actor, but for me, especially when it came to playing this part, I really had a challenge switching off from the heaviness of what you do on set, and you come back home. There have been so many times when I’ve messaged my mom on my way back home from work, saying, "Mom can you just stay up for me? Just have a cup of tea with me or maybe lie down next to me until I go to sleep", because had this been just a show which was a horror show, which was fictitious and you were just building a character, there’s a lot of make believe, but you’re dealing with real person’s story and you’re dealing with a real person who passed away in an unfortunate incident, it does somewhere stay with you."

Karan recalled that some time before his demise, Gaurav kept telling his loved ones that something was not right.

"Gaurav, in his last few months, constantly kept telling his loved ones how uncomfortable he was and that something was not right. I took that as motivation for my character and kept that within me", he added.

Hoping that he is able to do justice to the legacy of Gaurav, Karan concluded, "At the end, I’m just really happy that it turned out very nice. I hope we can make, and we can take the legacy of Gaurav Tiwari and his entire team forward."





--IANS