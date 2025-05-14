‘Kapkapiii’ trailer promises horror-comedy flirting with dark arts

Mumbai, May 14: The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Kapkapiii’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it promises a rollercoaster of laughs, scares, and supernatural shenanigans. The film stars Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, and is directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan.

The trailer opens with a gang of quirky friends dabbling in the dark arts with an Ouija board, unknowingly unleashing a string of bizarre, spine-tingling events. But instead of doom and gloom, what follows is an uproarious chain of ghostly gags, possessed antics, and laugh-out-loud chaos.

The on-screen camaraderie between Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade brings a nostalgic charm and perfect timing to the chaos. Their dynamic adds an extra layer of fun to the spooky spectacle, making Kapkapiii one of the most anticipated entertainers of the season.

The film blends comedy with eerie horror, ‘Kapkapiii’ delivers a wildly entertaining glimpse into a haunted house of horrors with a funny bone. It’s spooky, silly, and absolutely off-the-wall.

With a screenplay by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, the film walks the fine line between freight and fun, channeling the same madcap energy that defined Sivan’s cult classics like ‘Kya Kool Hain Hum’ and ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’.

Talking about the film, Tusshar Kapoor had earlier said, “‘Kapkapiii’ has a very realistic setting, and the characters are extremely relatable. The horror element revolves around a Ouija board, something that hasn’t been explored much in Hindi cinema. Sangeeth ji gave his actors the freedom to improvise within the framework of the script, which added depth and authenticity to our performances. For me, it was a nostalgic reunion after almost 20 years since ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum’, a true homecoming”.

Produced by Bravo Entertainment’s Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal, and presented by Zee Studios, the film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on May 23.

