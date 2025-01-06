Kangana Ranaut on ‘Emergency’: This story isn't just about a controversial leader

Mumbai, Jan 6: Actress-filmmaker and parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut’s film “Emergency” is all set to hit the screens on January 17 and she says that the story isn't just about a controversial leader as it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today. The new trailer, which was dropped on Monday morning, delivers even more intensity and political firepower than the first, capturing the tumultuous days of 1975 and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s infamous declaration, “Indira is India.”

Kangana Ranaut says, "After a long journey filled with challenges, I'm glad that our film Emergency will finally hit the big screen on 17th January. This story isn't just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant.” The film brings to life the characters of Jayaprakash Narayan's fiery protests to young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Pupul Jayakar, and Jagjivan Ram in the gripping drama.

Kangana added: “Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones." Producer Umesh KR Bansal says, "As we mark 50 years since the 1975 Emergency, this film isn’t just a historical retelling it’s a reflection on the resilience of democracy and a tribute to those who fought to protect it.”

“Emergency is a cinematic milestone that challenges audiences to question, engage, and remember the cost of freedom,” he added. Written, directed, and headlined by Kangana herself, Emergency also features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final performance.

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, with music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, the film is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.