‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel: Deepika Padukone reportedly felt she was indispensable

Mumbai, Sep 18: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has sparked a wave of speculations behind this move of the producer.

IANS has learnt from its sources that the actress was under the impression that she was indispensable to the film as she had shot for a few sequences of the film during the making of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

A source close to the development told IANS that the actress also demanded a raise in her remuneration thinking that the producers will cave in given she had already booked a seat for the sequel after shooting some sequences earlier.

However, the claims of her demanding vanity vans and other luxuries are still contested. After Deepika’s ousting from the film, the production is going to incur extra cost but it’s the price that the makers are willing to pay in the larger interest of the film.

On Thursday, the makers of the film took to their X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note explaining the possible reasons behind her exit. They wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works”.

This marks her 2nd exit from a movie after she left ‘Spirit’, set to be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Prabhas in the lead. It was alleged that the actress demanded an 8-hour shift owing to her motherhood, and to take care of her daughter Dua.

It was also reported in the media that her exit from ‘Spirit’ was due to disagreement over remuneration, contract amendments for days beyond a specified number, and terms related to profit sharing.

After she walked out of the film, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga posted a statement on social media implying that Deepika breached trust by allegedly disclosing too much (leaking story elements or contract details), and criticised what he implied was “dirty PR games”, and putting down a younger actress (Deepika was replaced by ‘Animal’ sensation Triptii Dimri).

This comes amidst Deepika struggling with her skincare brand, and her husband Ranveer Singh losing out on films in succession.

