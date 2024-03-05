Kajol's wisdom: 'You get to believe anything you want, why believe you can fail'

Mumbai, March 5: Bollywood star Kajol has shared some pearls of wisdom from a book that she is reading.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kajol on Tuesday shared a glimpse of an evil eye in the hues of black and gold.

The actress captioned it: “ 'You get to believe anything you want. Why would you believe you can fail’. A book I’m reading.”

However, the 49-year-old actress did not share more details about the book.

On Monday, Kajol shared a handy solution on how to beat traffic woes. The actress shared a clip, where she was seen sitting on the backseat and doing crochet.

Talking about work, Kajol, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India.