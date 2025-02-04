Jonita Gandhi to perform alongside Ed Sheeran in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Feb 4: Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who is known for songs like ‘Gilehriyaan’, ‘What Jhumka’, ‘Dil Ka Telephone’, has started 2025, is set to perform alongside for English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at his Mathematics tour in Hyderabad on February 5, 2025. Jonita has performed alongside legends like A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Anirudh Ravichander and Arijit Singh.

Talking about her upcoming gig, Jonita said, “I’ve been a huge fan of Ed’s for quite a while! In fact, I’ve also covered some of his music in the past. I absolutely love how versatile he is. He crosses over into different genres so seamlessly and in a way that feels so authentic, which is something I really admire”. She further mentioned, “I was really disappointed to miss his last performance in Mumbai as I was performing elsewhere that day, but I’m so excited to see him perform live and even more stoked to share a stage with him in Chennai! Really looking forward to it”.

She recently shared the stage with Arijit Singh in Delhi, praising the experience as “one for the books”, highlighting the magic of live collaborations. Earlier, the singer released her latest track ‘Channa’. The song beautifully captures unspoken emotions and unfulfilled longing. The track blends English, Hindi, and Punjabi, and reflects the bittersweet feelings of love and waiting. The music video of the song also features Gurfateh Pirzada, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Call Me Bae’.

Talking about the song, Jonita said, “The song was conceived at a jam session with my friends Siddhant Bhosle and Soham Mukherji, I wanted to create something soulful, real, authentic to my life experience, but also groovy. Shooting the video required me to really step outside of my comfort zone and try new things”.