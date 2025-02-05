Jesse Eisenberg doesn't want to be associated with Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg

Los Angeles, Feb 5: Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination for playing Mark Zuckerberg in 'The Social Network', is not in favour of being associated with Meta head-honcho, Mark Zuckerberg. The actor is distancing himself from the Facebook and Meta chief. In an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s 'Today' on Tuesday, Eisenberg admitted that he hasn’t been following the tech giant’s “life trajectory, partly because I don’t want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that", reports 'Variety'.

“It’s not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I’m a great golfer”, he continued. “It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic, taking away fact checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened". On January 7, Zuckerberg announced that Meta would be replacing its fact-checking systems on Facebook and Instagram with a “community notes” model similar to Elon Musk’s X.

As per 'Variety', he said that Meta’s fact checking had led to “too many mistakes and too much censorship” and was “too politically biased”. After Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Zuckerberg met with him at Mar-a-Lago and Meta donated $1 million to his inaugural fund alongside other tech giants. Zuckerberg also attended Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Talking about the tech exec’s recent actions, Eisenberg said, “I’m concerned just as a person who reads a newspaper. I don’t think about, ‘Oh, I played the guy in the movie and therefore’ It’s just, I’m a human being and you read these things and these people have billions upon billions of dollars, more money than any human person has ever amassed. And what are they doing with it? Oh, they’re doing it to curry favor with somebody who’s preaching hateful things”.

However, Eisenberg clarified that he holds these beliefs “not as a person who played him in a movie,” but “as just somebody who is married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York, and lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year”. Eisenberg is currently up for the best original screenplay Oscar for his new film 'A Real Pain', which follows two cousins who travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother. Eisenberg co-stars in the dramedy with Kieran Culkin, who is nominated in the supporting actor category.