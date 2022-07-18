84 years of service to the nation
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get legally wedded in Las Vegas

By IANS
Los Angeles, July 18: Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot in Las Vegas.

According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nevada, the couple's official marriage was filed on Saturday, reports Variety.

The record is in both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took Affleck as her legal last name.

Lopez confirmed her and Affleck's nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter "On the JLo" later Sunday afternoon.

"We did it!" Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a bouquet and Affleck kissing her cheek.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez shared.

The singer went on to say that they "Barely made it to the Little White Wedding chapel by midnight," and concluded her newsletter with sweet enthusiasm writing, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with.

Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things "and worth waiting for". She signed the letter as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The news of Lopez and Affleck's engagement first broke in April. In an edition of 'On the JLo', the singer and actress shared a teary-eyed video for her fans while sporting a green diamond engagement ring.

She wrote: "Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were among the most prominent celebrity couples in the early 2000s. They made two films together. The first was 2003's "Gigli" which didn't exactly light the box office on fire.

By the time the Kevin Smith-directed 'Jersey Girl' hit theaters in 2004, the couple had already announced that they'd broken up. The couple were engaged for a lengthy stretch of time, though they never officially tied the knot.

However, Lopez and Affleck reunited roughly one year ago and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

During their time apart, Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004 before divorcing him in 2014. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The two divorced in 2018.

In their professional lives, Affleck won an Oscar for producing best picture 'Argo' and Lopez grew her fortune touring, acting in movies and recording music.

A year ago, they found themselves back together, dating in the public eye, but without the same scrutiny from the celebrity press, which has evolved and become less critical since the turn of the century.

IANS


Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights
2022-07-17T19:30:12+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rhea Chakraborty linked to drugs supply racket in Bollywood, claims NCB
13 July 2022 7:37 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 13: In a startling development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
4 July 2022 6:19 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 3: Sini Shetty from Karnataka was on Sunday announced the winner of Femina Miss India...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Alia, Ranbir expecting first child
2022-06-27T12:17:44+05:30

Mumbai, June 27: Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first bundle...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Adnan Sami's jaw-dropping transformation takes over the internet
2022-06-26T19:30:35+05:30

Mumbai, June 26: Singer Adnan Sami's latest pictures from his Maldivian holiday have taken over...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SRK completes 30 yrs in Bollywood, YRF unveils his 'Pathaan' look
25 Jun 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Mumbai, June 25: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 glorious years in the film industry on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges
2022-06-20T19:30:42+05:30

Los Angeles, June 20: Oscar-winning Canadian screenwriter and director Paul Haggis has been arrested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam CM thanks Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty for donating Rs 5 lakh for flood relief
2022-06-17T15:57:31+05:30

Guwahati, June 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pad Man famed Urmila excited for her latest Assamese film Guwahati Diaries
2022-06-17T11:32:51+05:30

Guwahati, June 17: It's been a decade for Assam's Urmila Mahanta to make a mark at the national...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BTS are going their separate ways on a 'temporary hiatus'
15 Jun 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Seoul, June 15: K-Pop sensations BTS broke down in tears as they revealed plans to pursue solo...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, held for consuming drugs, released on bail
14 Jun 2022 8:24 AM GMT

Bengaluru, Jun 14: Bollywood actor and assistant director Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran film...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor detained on drug charges in Bengaluru
13 Jun 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Bengaluru, Jun 13: Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

10 movies to watch this Pride Month
2022-06-11T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, June 11: Cinema becomes an important reflection of what life is, often a celebration. It...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

