Jayesh More analyses the deadly duality of his 'Pushpa Impossible' character

Mumbai, April 23: Actor Jayesh More, who is portraying the character of Dilip Patel in the television show 'Pushpa Impossible,' revealed that his character is stuck between the desire to improve for his daughter and seeking revenge from those who have wronged him.

The past few episodes showed how Dilip was presumed dead after his archrival, Santosh (Amit Srikant Singh), set fire to the restaurant where the Pushpa family was celebrating Swara’s (Vrihi Kodvara) birthday. At the scene, the police discovered a burnt body wearing Dilip’s bracelet, leading to the assumption that Dilip had died in the fire.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be revealed that Dilip is alive. However, his motives remain undisclosed. He voluntarily presents himself at the police station to surrender. When members of Pushpa’s family spot Dilip at the Bapodara chawl, it raises questions about his miraculous return from the dead. Amid this turmoil, Rashi (Deshna Duggad) apologises to Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) for accusing him of Dilip's murder.

However, Dilip's return is driven by hidden intentions to take revenge on Santosh, who is locked up in jail.

Discussing the character's journey, Jayesh said: "Dilip comes back when everyone thought he was gone. But instead of hiding, this time Dilip plans to go straight to the police. Fueled by anger towards Santosh, Dilip is torn. In the back of his mind, he knows that his daughter, Rashi, believes in him, but Dilip forgets about her when he is in anger. He is stuck between wanting to be better for his daughter and seeking revenge. It would be interesting to see how things will turn out for the family."

Karuna Pandey, who is portraying the titular role of Pushpa, said: "Pushpa, unaware of Dilip's mysterious return, is caught off guard when he reemerges, having faked his death. This unexpected revelation creates curiosity within Pushpa, as she wants to discover more about the mystery surrounding Dilip's actions. Determined and resolute, she is seeking the answers behind his deceptive scheme and uncovering the truth hidden beneath the surface."

'Pushpa Impossible' airs on Sony SAB.