Jaya Bhattacharya's dream project is to build a hospital for animals

Mumbai, July 8: Actress Jaya Bhattacharya has shared her passion for animals, revealing her deep love and concern for their well-being alongside her acting career. Jaya, who is currently seen as Urmila, the stepmother of the lead character Kartik in the show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', shared: "I love animals; they are my passion. I always upload their photos and videos and share tips about their care on social media. My relatives and friends told me that posting only about animal care won't help me grow my followers."

"But I don't know what else to post because I am passionate about animals. So, I created a separate page just for them. Some of my followers, both from my country and internationally, messaged me after seeing my stories. They started treating animals better and taking care of them," she added.



The actress further shared: "I have many dogs at home and even built a shelter for them in Malad. My dream is to create a special hospital for animals. On the set of 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', there are street dogs that I love to feed and take care of too."



'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Brinda Dahal, Aashish Dixit, and Sara Khan. The series revolves around the story of Vaishnavi, an orphan girl portrayed by Brinda.

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' airs on Sun Neo. On the professional front, Jaya is known for playing antagonistic roles in TV shows. She has essayed the role of Payal in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Jigyasa Bali in 'Kasamh Se', Sakku Bai in 'Jhansi Ki Rani', and Sudha Buaa in 'Gangaa'.

She has also featured in shows like 'Amber Dhara', 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki', 'Kesar', 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan', 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev', 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', and 'Imlie'. Jaya also portrayed the role of Manorama in the period romantic drama 'Devdas', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit.