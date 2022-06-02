84 years of service to the nation
Entertainment

Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj among others attend KK's funeral, bid final goodbye

By IANS
Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj among others attend KKs funeral, bid final goodbye
Mumbai, June 2: A slew of Bollywood personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik among many others were seen in bidding an emotional goodbye to late singer KK, who was cremated hee in Versova on Thursday.

Others who were seen included singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Rekha Bhardwaj were seen at the cremation ground, where KK's mortal remains were taken for cremation.

KK's wife Jyoti and their son Nakul were seen at the cremation ground with their relatives. According to reports, The last rites for singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, began at the Versova Hindu Crematorium on Thursday afternoon. They were performed by his son.

KK passed away in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. He was 53. He was in the city of joy to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

It was learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', among many others.

IANS


