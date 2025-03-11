'Jamai No. 1’s Abhishek Malik receives a heartwarming surprise during an award show

Mumbai, March 11: Popular television actor Abhishek Malik, who plays the lead in the show "Jamai No. 1" received an overwhelming surprise during the Zee Rishtey Awards 2025. As Abhishek walked onto the stage to accept his award, he was surprised to see his mother, who embraced him with immense pride and joy. Not just that, in a deeply touching tribute, the organizers unveiled an AI-generated video of Abhishek’s late father, digitally brought to life to present him with the award. As the screen lit up with his father’s image and voice, Abhishek stood frozen, overwhelmed with emotion.

Making the occasion even more memorable, Zee TV presented Abhishek with a beautifully framed photograph featuring the AI-generated image of his father, standing alongside him and his mother, holding the award together. Abhishek was visibly moved by the profound gesture. Talking about the emotional experience, Abhishek revealed, “This is truly one of the most unforgettable moments of my life. I lost my father years ago, and there have been so many milestones I wished he could have been a part of.

Tonight, thanks to Zee TV, I felt his presence in a way I never imagined possible. My mother has been my pillar of strength, my constant support system, and seeing her eyes filled with pride means everything to me. This framed photograph is not just a picture; it is a priceless memory, a moment I will treasure forever. I cannot thank the channel enough for making this possible. This is more than just an award it is an emotion and a blessing that I will carry with me always.”

Abhishek essays the role of Neel on "Jamai No. 1". The drama revolves around the life of Neel, a Nashik-bred individual who, despite his traditional upbringing by his father, a pujari, yearns to carve out his own destiny. The show stars Abhishek Malik, Simaran Kaur, and Papia Sengupta in lead roles, along with Aarti Bhagat, Saniya Nagdev, Shruti Gholap, and Vora Dushyant as the ancillary cast.