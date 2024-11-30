Jadumoni Dutta’s Juiphool: A poignant tale of peace amidst border conflicts

Guwahati, Nov 30: For filmmaker Jadumoni Dutta, border conflicts represent a deep and persistent disturbance, one he struggles to find a reason for. “We are all the same. Our pains and sufferings are the same, even if we live on either side of the border,” he remarked, explaining the inspiration behind his film Juiphool (Orange and Purple).

The film, centred on the lives of two mothers living along the Assam-Nagaland border, was screened at the Indian Panorama section of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. It also competed for the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Peace Medal, vying alongside nine other films, including two from India and seven from abroad.

“This itself is an honour for me — to have my film showcased at this level,” Dutta shared with The Assam Tribune. “Winning the award is secondary. The love and blessings of the viewers mean more to me. I feel fulfilled knowing that my thoughts materialized into a film that resonated with people from India and beyond.”

The ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Peace Medal

Continuing its tradition of honouring cinematic excellence imbued with Gandhian values, the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal is awarded to films promoting peace, tolerance, and non-violence. Instituted in 2015, this accolade celebrates works that embody Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and inspire harmony across cultures.

At this year’s IFFI, Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin’s Crossing clinched the medal for its impactful storytelling.

The Story of Juiphool

Juiphool tells the poignant story of Lakhimi, a pregnant Assamese widow, and Rengma, a Naga woman who suffers repeated miscarriages. Despite the tensions of living in a conflict-torn border village, the two women form a secret bond. However, their relationship sparks suspicion among the villagers, who eventually lay siege to uncover Lakhimi’s clandestine interactions.

The title of the film, Juiphool, carries a metaphorical significance. “It’s not the literal meaning of the flower,” Dutta explained. “It symbolizes a flower of fire. The colours orange and purple represent the two women in the story.”

Dutta drew inspiration from real events. “During my college days, I came across numerous news reports about border disputes in Northeast India,” he shared. A television news report about the altered sleep routines of a conflict-ridden border village deeply impacted him. This led him to visit villages on both sides of the Assam-Nagaland border, where he observed how people shared a sense of brotherhood despite tensions.

“Some individuals selflessly work for the well-being of border communities, even in the face of conflict,” Dutta noted. “But there are forces that thrive on perpetuating division.”

Through Juiphool, he aims to spread a message of peace, harmony, and coexistence, emphasizing the human connections that transcend borders.

Cast and Crew

The making of ‘Juiphool’ brought together a team of talented individuals, each contributing their expertise to craft the film’s compelling narrative and rich visual experience.

Shibrani Kalita, Bendang Meren Ao, Rituparna Phukan, Tridip Gogoi, Dipanti Lotha, Debabrat Saikia and Tina Gogoi among others are seen playing key roles.

At the helm of the project was filmmaker Jadumoni Dutta, who not only directed but also produced the film. His vision was brought to life by screenwriter Nizara Rajkumari, whose poignant script captured the emotional depth of the story.

Other crew members: Cinematographer: Jiten Boro, editor: Sibajit Sharma; sound design: Aneesh Basu; costume designer: Nandini Sharma Dutta; make-up: Sarat Bappy Saikia & Tibrajyoti Bairagi; background score: Rajiv Kashyap; production design: Jadumoni Dutta.