Jacqueline Fernandez visits old school, calls experience surreal

Mumbai, Dec 30: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez had a surreal experience as she made an emotional return to her alma mater.

The actress visited the Sacred Heart School, where she had received her early education in Bahrain. She shared a video of her visit on Instagram and is seen meeting the teachers and students in the campus.

The actress wrote in the caption: "Felt so surreal to be back here at my old school! Sacred Heart School! Thanks for this wonderful welcome.”

Jacqueline was raised in a multi-ethnic family. Her father, Elroy Fernandez, is a Sri Lankan, and her mother, was of Malaysian and Canadian descent. She was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006.

After making her debut in 2009 with Aladin, the actress was seen in movies such as Murder 2, Race 2, Kick, Roy, Brothers, Dishoom,A Gentleman, Judwaa 2, Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Fateh.

Her latest release is Housefull 5 by Tarun Mansukhani. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

The film is a murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The 40-year-old actress will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle.”

It also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

