Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with French-Cameroon crooner Tayc for 'Yimmy Yimmy'

Mumbai, March 5: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Cirkus', has collaborated with French-Cameroonian artiste Tayc for a music video.

The song is titled 'Yimmy Yimmy', and is expected to bridge cultural gaps with its unique blend of talents.

On Tuesday, the first promotional posters were unveiled, hinting at a fusion of styles and backgrounds that could redefine international music collaborations.

Taking to social media, Jacqueline shared the posters of her collaboration with the artiste.

The actress wrote in the caption: "Let's take you beyond ordinary with the Global Collaboration. Get Ready For Yimmy Yimmy. Teaser out Tommorow at 11 a.m. Exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel."

The song will hit the airwaves on Wednesday and will be available to stream across audio streaming platforms and YouTube.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Fateh'.

The film has been directed by Sonu Sood and also stars him in the lead.