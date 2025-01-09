Jackky Bhagnani meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Mumbai, Jan 9: Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently met the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The filmmaker also used this opportunity to show his appreciation for the state's rich cultural and musical heritage. The filmmaker stated that his recent visit to Assam has helped him reconnect with his roots as his mother Pooja Bhagnani hails from the state.

Jackky Bhagnani was quoted saying, “It was a cordial meeting where we discussed a variety of topics. I conveyed that his dedication to the people of Assam and inspiring vision left a deep impression on me and that we look forward to seeing more positive changes unfold under his leadership.” Jackky Bhagnani is also of the opinion that this meeting with the Chief Minister might give way to possibilities of further regional collaborations between the producer and the Assamese entertainment sector.

Inspired by the rich musical heritage of the state, Jackky Bhagnani revealed that he wishes to explore some collaborations with Assamese artists. He further shared that he is keen to join forces with the music industry and independent artists in Assam. He said, “Jjust Music is committed to shaping cultures through the rich artistry that India represents and showcasing our diverse content to the world. Assamese music, with its deep roots in both folk and modern genres, is uniquely captivating. I would love to collaborate with artists who are modernizing traditional genres without losing their soulfulness."

Just Music offers a diverse range of genres, including independent, hip-hop, and regional content. If the collaboration takes place, several opportunities will be created for independent singers from Assam, who will finally get a chance to show their work on prominent musical platforms. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani recently celebrated his first New Year with his wife Rakul Preet Singh. The lovebirds flew to London and Paris to ring in 2025. The actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture hugging Jackky Bhagnani.