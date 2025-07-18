Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty ignite an intense face-off in ‘Hunter 2’ trailer

Mumbai, July 18: The makers, on Friday, unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Amazon MX Player’s action series “Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega Hunter 2” on social media.

Packed with intense action and a smouldering face-off between Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, the trailer offered a gripping glimpse into the high-stakes drama. The trailer marks the return of Suniel in his gritty role as Vikram Sinha, this time going head-to-head with Jackie, who joins the series as the mysterious and menacing antagonist known as Salesman.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor shared the intriguing trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Hunter se kuch bhi le lete, par uski family nahi - ab woh tootega ya todega? #Hunter S2 out on 24th July for FREE only on Amazon MX Player.”

Speaking about the second season of Hunter, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, “With Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega, we’ve scaled up every aspect of the storytelling. From the emotional depth and character arcs to the intense action and global canvas. Suniel Shetty’s return and Jackie Shroff’s entry take the narrative to a whole new level, creating a compelling face-off that’s both personal and powerful. At Amazon MX Player, our focus remains on delivering stories that resonate emotionally while offering a high-impact viewing experience.”

Expressing his excitement about his return to the series, Suniel Shetty expressed, “Season 2 of Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega digs deeper into Vikram’s past, his pain, and what drives him. This trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. What I love most is how personal the action feels this time. It’s not just about guns and chases, it’s about what’s at stake emotionally. And that emotional weight made every scene more intense. Launching the trailer in front of fans and the media gave us a real sense of how ready people are for this next chapter.”

Talking about his character, Jackie Shroff shared, “Jumping into Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega was a wild ride. The world had its own vibe, and then this Salesman walks in and turns it all upside down. Playing him was like holding fire in your hands - calm, yet deadly. The trailer's out, Bhidus! Time to dive in and enjoy the ride!”

Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, “Hunter Season 2” also stars Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in crucial roles. The series will premiere for free from 24th July on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS



