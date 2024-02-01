Inspired by PM's call, Rakul & Jackky change wedding venue from abroad to India

Mumbai, Jan 31:Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh, who are set to tie the nuptial knot, changed their wedding venue to India influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India.

The two will tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration, set to conclude on February 21 in Goa. The couple, originally planned a destination wedding overseas, made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Modi’s call.

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian Prime Minister in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

The source further mentioned, "Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy."

Hosting the wedding in India aligns with economic goals, providing a boost to the local wedding industry.