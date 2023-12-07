Indulge in cinematic feast with ‘The Archies’, ‘Mann Pasand’, ‘Kadak Singh’ on OTT

New Delhi, Dec 7: The holiday season of the year, ie, the month of December brings fresh new titles on the OTT ranging from teen musical drama to comic special and action film. Here is a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

‘The Archies’

‘The Archies’ is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The screenplay is by Reema Kagti. The heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s,

‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya, the highly anticipated film will be released on Netflix on December 7.

‘Mann Pasand’

Comic artiste-writer-actor Zakir Khan’s new streaming special titled ‘Mann Pasand’ weaves quirky stories of his experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue between them during one fateful Goa trip. Produced by OML, ‘Mann Pasand’ will be available to stream on Prime Video from December 7.

‘Kadak Singh’

Directed by National Award winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi as AK Shrivastav, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory. The film sees the coming together of actors including Pankaj, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev. 'Kadak Singh' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 8.

‘Mast Mein Rehna Ka’

The movie stars madcap jodi of Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff. It is written and directed by Vijay Maurya and produced under the banner of Made in Maurya. It is a beautifully crafted story based on the universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption.

The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realisation that life is a treasure that should be cherished and experienced to its fullest irrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way. It also features Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles and will stream on Prime Video from December 8.

‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’

The Tamil western action comedy film directed by Karthik Subbaraj and jointly produced by him, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, S. Kathiresan and Alankar Pandian under Stone Bench Films, Five Star Creations and Invenio Origin.

The film is a prequel to Jigarthanda (2014) and stars Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah. Set in the 1970s, it revolves around a filmmaker and a gangster collaborating to make a Western film. It will stream on Netflix on December 8.