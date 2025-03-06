India’s first sea horror adventure Kingston cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, March 6: The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared India’s first sea horror adventure film, ‘Kingston’, for release with a U/A certificate, the film’s makers announced on Wednesday. Parallel Universe, the production house owned by actor G V Prakash, which is producing the film along with Zee Studios, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It said, “#Kingston censored with a U/A. All set to dive into India's first Sea fantasy adventure starring @gvprakash, in theatres on March 7th! A film by @storyteller_kp. Produced by @ZeeStudiosSouth and @ParallelUniPic.”

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as this is the first time a sea adventure film is being made in Tamil cinema. Kingston will be special not just to fans but also to G V Prakash as this is his 25th film. “We have spent four times the amount that we would normally spend on a film,” the actor had told IANS in a previous interview. The trailer of the film, which was recently released, has further heightened expectations from the film, which is scheduled for a release on March 7 this year.

Directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash, the film features a promising star-cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, Sabumon and many others. The cinematography of the film has been handled by Gokul Benoy, while the dialogues have been penned by Dhivek. Editing is being done by San Lokesh. Key technical contributors include S.S. Moorthy in the art department and Dhilip Subbarayan in the stunts department. The sea fantasy adventure film, set against a coastal landscape, is produced on a big budget by Zee Studios in association with Parallel Universe Pictures