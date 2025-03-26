India's first Kirtan reality show launched in presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 26: In a move to celebrate Maharashtra's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, Sony Marathi unveiled "Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar," India’s first-ever reality show dedicated to the art of Kirtan. The show was officially launched in a grand ceremony by the Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, who also unveiled the iconic Veena-shaped trophy, symbolizing the deep-rooted tradition of devotional music. The show, set to premiere on April 1, 2025, offers a landmark platform to revive and honor the age-old practice of Kirtan, providing a fresh and engaging stage for spiritual music enthusiasts across the nation.

Speaking at the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis, stated, “Maharashtra’s rich spiritual heritage has always been its strength and Kirtan is at the heart of that legacy. It has educated, uplifted, and united generations through devotion and storytelling. I commend Sony Marathi for creating a platform that honours this tradition while bringing it to a new generation. Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar is not just a show but a cultural movement that will keep our sacred legacy alive and thriving.”

With 108 contestants representing all 36 districts of Maharashtra, the show serves as a heartfelt tribute to the timeless tradition of spiritual storytelling an art form that has echoed through generations. Among others who attended the unveiling event in Mumbai were Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, along with prominent figures from the Kirtan community.

The launch event, held as a devotional evening, featured a captivating Kirtan performance by Avadhoot Sudhir Gandhi. The judges H.B.P. Radhatai Sanap and H.B.P. Jagannath Maharaj Patil were honored for their significant contributions to the Kirtan tradition. H.B.P. Radhatai Sanap has elevated the Mahasangvi Sansthan by using her kirtans to raise awareness on crucial societal issues, particularly in the areas of education and social welfare. Similarly, H.B.P. Jagannath Maharaj Patil, known for his authentic delivery in a local dialect, used his Kirtans to address important themes.

The Chief Minister also honored descendants of Maharashtra's most revered saints for preserving this rich tradition. Attendees included, H.B.P. Madhav Maharaj Namdas (descendant of Sant Namdev Maharaj), Ravikant Maharaj Vasekar (descendant of Sant Savata Maharaj), Jabbar Maharaj Sheikh (descendant of Sant Sheikh Muhammad), Bapusaheb Maharaj Dehukar (descendant of Sant Tukaram), H.B.P. Janardan Maharaj Jagnade (descendant of Santaji Jagnade) and Gopalbuwa Makashir (descendant of Sant Nilobaray). The 'Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar' will have its grand premiere on April 1 on Sony Marathi.