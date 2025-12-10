Indian Idol 16: Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy reunion brings ’90s vibes

Mumbai Dec 10: The singing reality show Indian Idol, in its 16th season, will be seen delivering a nostalgic musical high with its special episode, ‘Superhit Duets of Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy’, celebrating the timeless hits of two of India’s most iconic voices.

The contestants will be seen paying a heartfelt tribute by performing the legendary duo’s evergreen songs, filling the stage with emotion and musical excellence.

Udit Narayan, moved by the young talent on the show, shared in a statement, "Indian Idol feels like coming home to music. Every season, I am amazed by the passion and purity these young singers bring to the stage. This platform doesn’t just find talent; it shapes future legends. It is a joy to witness the next generation carry forward the legacy of Indian music with such sincerity."

Kavita Krishnamurthy echoed the sentiment and said, "Indian Idol brings out the soul of music in every performance. Watching these young singers pour their heart into each note reminds me why our industry continues to thrive. Their sincerity, discipline, and passion are truly uplifting, and I feel privileged to witness their journey on this iconic stage."

One of the standout moments of the evening will be seen when contestant Shreenidhi shares her admiration for the classic Tu Hi Re and, much to her surprise, sees Kavita join her on stage for an unforgettable duet. The host of the show, Aditya Narayan, will be seen telling Shreenidhi, “You are so lucky to be singing Tu Hi Re with Kavita Ji.

The episode stood as a heartfelt tribute to melody, legacy, and the golden era of Bollywood music brought alive by legends and reimagined by the stars of tomorrow.

–IANS