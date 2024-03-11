Indian art designer Nitin Desai remembered at 96th Academy Awards

Guwahati, Mar 11: Indian art designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai, known for his works in Oscar-nominated movies ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, was among the film personalities who were honoured in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the 96th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai died of suicide at his studio in Maharashtra in August 2023.

His body was recovered from his ND studios by the workers in Karjat.

It may be mentioned that Nitin Desai is the brain behind the sets of several Bollywood movies including ‘Jodha Akbar', ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and more.