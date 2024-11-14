IFFI 2024: R.Madhavan starrer ‘Hisaab Barabar’ to have its world premiere

Mumbai, November 14: Actor R. Madhavan upcoming gripping social drama christened “Hisaab Barabar” will have its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 26. Speaking about the film, Madhavan shared: ‘Hisaab Barabar’ is not just a battle against corruption it’s about confronting personal flaws and understanding that justice isn’t always as simple as balancing a ledger. It’s a story of moral accountability, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it at IFFI.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, “Hisaab Barabar” blends humour, satire, and intense emotions, and boldly confronts the pervasive issue of financial fraud, following a common man’s courageous fight to expose a corporate bank’s billion dollar scam. Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a meticulous railway ticket checker who discovers a small yet inexplicable discrepancy in his bank account. What starts as a minor issue soon spirals into a larger investigation, leading him to uncover a massive financial fraud orchestrated by a powerful banker, Micky Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh).

Ashwni said: I’m honoured to present Hisaab Barabar at the 55th IFFI. This film is more than a thriller it’s a statement on the uphill fight for truth in a world clouded by deception. Through Radhe's journey, we explore the complexities of a common man trying to make sense of a world where justice often feels out of reach. I’m incredibly proud of our collaboration with Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, and I hope Hisaab Barabar leaves audiences entertained, yet reflects on the battle between right and wrong.

Jio Studio Presents a SP Cinecorp Production, “Hisaab Barabar” is directed by Ashwni Dhir and Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel. Earlier this month, Madhavan unveiled the highly anticipated first look from his upcoming film “Adhirshtasaali,” which marks his return to Tamil cinema.

Madhavan shared his first look on Instagram, captioning it, Proudly unveiling the first look of my film #Adhirshtasaali. Directed by @MithranRJawahar, this has been an awesome and unforgettable journey. #AdhirshtasaaliFirstLook. “Adhirshtasaali” is directed by Mithran Jawahar, who is known for helming films like “Yaaradi Nee Mohini” and “Thiruchitrambalam".