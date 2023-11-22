‘I don’t have an account on X’ Sara Tendulkar calls out fake accounts

Guwahati, Nov 22: The daughter of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar on Wednesday flagged accounts of X platform impersonating her.

Through her Instagram handle, Sara informed that she does not have any accounts on the micro-blogging site and that few people have created accounts impersonating her.

“Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrow and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality,” she wrote on Instagram story.

“A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them,” Sara informed.

Sara further said, “Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let’s encourage communication that’s based in trust and reality.”

It may be mentioned that during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a particular verified account under Sara’s name was continuously posting pictures of her rumoured boyfriend Shubhman Gill, misleading people into believing it was a real profile.

However, after the matter came to light, she clarified that she does not have any account on the micro-blogging site.











