I believe in marriage, relationships: Arjit Taneja

Mumbai, Dec 15: Actor Arjit Taneja , who is playing the lead in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', shared that unlike his character Virat, he believes in the concept of marriage and relationships, adding every bond needs effort and nurturing.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' is an impossible love story between two contrasting characters - Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arjit). The show centers around what happens when a bright-eyed, romantic Marathi Mulgi crosses paths with a dashing Punjabi Munda who doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage because he thinks all women are gold-diggers.

Talking about the same, the 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actor said: "When it comes to marriage and relationships, unlike my character Virat, I believe in it. I feel that every bond needs effort and nurturing, be it a romantic relationship or not."

"Virat has his own reasons for being against the concept of commitments which will eventually unfold in the show, but I am totally opposite of him. I am not thinking or planning to get married, currently, my focus is only on my career and this show," shared Arjit.

What kind of preparation have you done to get into the skin of the character?

The 'Bahu Begum' fame actor said: "Virat is a worldly-wise Punjabi munda who has a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers in the past. To portray this affluent, flamboyant Delhi-based character, I reconnected with my roots in Delhi. I have borrowed from my own life experiences with family and friends and the kind of colloquial language used in Delhi to ensure an authentic representation."

"Workshops and discussions with our producer - Mukta Dhond - and the creative team also helped me internalize the nuances of Virat's personality, while I also worked on the physical aspects of the character to portray his unique traits authentically.

“I believe these efforts contribute to a more genuine and relatable portrayal on screen, and it has been really overwhelming to see the love and appreciation from the audience on my social media platforms for my fresh new avatar," added Arjit.

The show airs on Zee TV.