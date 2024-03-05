Huma Qureshi turns into ‘Rani Bharati' the moment she steps on set: 'Maharani 3' director

Mumbai, March 5: Saurabh Bhave, who has helmed the upcoming streaming political drama show ‘Maharani 3’, has shared that actress Huma Qureshi is so particular with her work that the moment she walks on the set, she is into her lead character of Rani Bharati.

In the show, Huma essays the role of a housewife, who gets to become the Chief Minister of Bihar following a certain turn of events.

The upcoming season of the show will see her locking horns with her political rival Navin Kumar, played by Amit Sial.

Talking about working with Huma, Saurabh said: “It was a joy working with Huma. She is very professional and at the same time very humble and fun on the sets. It is very crucial because I believe that the vibe and energy on the film set reflects on the screen. She is ‘Rani Bharati’, the moment she steps on the set.”

“It’s admirable how she picked the Bihari accent so well that one cannot make out that she is not from Bihar or even from a rural part of India. I think she is the most versatile actor we have. Maharani has been a very popular show and the cast and crew made me feel at home,” he added.

‘Maharani’ drops on March 7 on Sony LIV.