Here's why filmmaker Mohit Suri says music is way bigger than a film

Mumbai, June 1: Director Mohit Suri, who is known for films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Zeher', 'Kalyug', 'Ek Villain', and 'Murder 2', feels that music surpasses the lifespan of a film. He said that music is more accessible and leaves a lasting impact on the mind.



Mohit’s keen sense of music has consistently contributed to his box office success. The original soundtracks of all his films, including 'Awarapan', 'Murder 2', and 'Kalyug', have been chartbusters, establishing him as one of the few Bollywood directors with a terrific track record in film music.



The director said on The Music Podcast: Music is way bigger than a film. I feel that films are part of the music industry. A watchman on night duty listens to music to stay awake. A toddler is put to sleep with music, he doesn’t understand films, but he understands music. He then said that in the film industry, people who have a great sense of music automatically have a sharp eye for editing and story telling. Like music, a narrative also functions on beats, and catching the right beat comes only from an acute sense of music.

In films, if you have a good sense of music, then it’s said that you have a good grip on editing. Music has a mathematical pattern. A country may not have a film industry, but someone in that country is some where playing music that connects with people, he added.