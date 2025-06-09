Helly Shah talks about the emotional challenges of playing a pregnant woman in ‘Deda’

Mumbai, June 9: Television actress Helly Shah opened up about the emotional depth and challenges she faced while portraying a pregnant woman in her upcoming Gujarati film “Deda.”

Speaking to IANS, she explained that the role went beyond simply depicting pregnancy—it required capturing the character's inner world, including her fears, strength, and the profound bond with the life growing inside her.

Speaking about playing a pregnant woman in her second Gujarati film, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress shared, “This role isn’t just about portraying a pregnant woman it’s about capturing her inner world, her fears, her strength, and the unspoken bond she shares with the life growing inside her.” She added, “Every role challenges a part of me emotionally, mentally, and sometimes physically too, but that’s the beauty of being an actor. It makes me grow with every character I live.”

Produced by Brijraj Entertainment in association with TM Entertainment Productions, 'Deda' also stars Gaurav Passwala. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 4th July 2025.

Helly Shah had made her Gujarati film debut with the film “Surprise”—a project she called deeply personal and emotionally resonant. The 'Swaragini' actress had previously shared her ambition to push limits, emphasizing that she doesn’t want to be confined to a single medium.

“I feel like this is the best time for artists. People are exploring all kinds of work films, OTT, and regional content. I don’t want to be restricted to just one medium,” expressed Helly Shah.

Helly Shah began her acting journey with the show “Gulaal.” She rose to fame with her role in the acclaimed 2011 series “Diya Aur Baati Hum” and later starred as the lead in “Alaxmi - Hamari Super Bahu.”

Over the years, Helly has been part of numerous popular shows such as “Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi,” “Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi,” “Swaragini,” “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” (Season 9), “Devanshi,” “Sufiyana Pyaar Mera,” “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”, and “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2,” among others.

--IANS



