'HanuMan' trailer draws unprecedented response from audience over its VFX, narrative, scale

Mumbai, Dec 20: The trailer of the upcoming film 'HanuMan', which was unveiled recently, has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. One of the most talked about things from the trailer is the VFX that seamlessly teleports the viewers into a world where each frame stands as proof of the technological brilliance and visual prowess.

The voice-over adds another layer to the grandeur, setting the stage for an epic narrative in the Indian superhero genre.

The film’s narrative revels in its novelty as it takes a unique approach to bringing a homegrown superhero to life to tell a story that blends tradition and modernity.

Director Prasanth Varma's creative vision is evident in every frame, and has amassed huge appreciation from fans eagerly anticipating a glimpse into his elaborate cinematic universe in the works.

Netizens are appreciating and keeping the buzz alive on twitter, saying:

The trailer not only unveils the extraordinary journey of an ordinary man gaining superpowers but also sets the stage for an exceptional battle between good and evil.

As a pan-India, multilingual film, ‘HanuMan’ breaks language barriers, offering a visual feast that captivates audiences across diverse cultures and regions.

‘HanuMan’ is presented by RKD Studios, and produced by PrimeShow Entertainment.

Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.