Hansal Mehta: Hindi cinema doesn’t need saving, it needs shift in priorities

Mumbai, March 11: Director Hansal Mehta has penned his thoughts for those saying ‘Bollywood is dying’. He agrees that the industry needs a reset and that there is a new generation of actors, filmmakers and writers, who are ready to change the game. He went on to talk about talent in the film industry, including Lakshya Lalwani, Adarsh Gourav, Ishaan Khatter, Zahan Kapoor and others. Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Mehta penned a “Long Post”, where he mentioned that “Hindi Cinema Needs a Reset”.

He started: “For those predicting doom for Bollywood pause. The industry isn’t dying. It’s waiting to be disrupted. The problem isn’t the audience losing interest. It’s that investment is being funneled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic.” He said that the future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, bold storytelling, and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it. “The past few years have proved: stars don’t necessarily bring audiences; conviction does. A new generation of actors, filmmakers, and writers is ready to change the game.

“But it will take producers with vision, platforms that back stories over statistics, and directors who demand authenticity over familiarity. It will need solid financial discipline, intelligent exhibition strategy, marketing that is well thought out and not the template paid publicity that is making publicists rich and the industry much poorer.” He listed out some male talents that come to his mind as he writes this. “Talent that needs faith, not second-guessing because if nurtured right, they’re the future,” he added. He called Adarsh Gourav, The Shape-Shifter. “From The White Tiger (BAFTA-nominated) to Guns & Gulaabs to Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan to the lovely Sperboys of Malegaon, Adarsh is an actor who disappears into roles. He’s not a star; he’s a chameleon.

“Hollywood is already betting on him (Alien TV series). Bollywood needs to wake up and match that faith. This guy is a lambi race ka ghoda. Mark my words.” Mehta tagged Vedang Raina as “The Screen-Stealer”. For the filmmaker, Ishaan Khatter is “The Untapped Dynamo”. He said: “From his debut in Dhadak to Beyond the Clouds to A Suitable Boy to Pippa to being an object of lust in The Perfect Couple, Ishaan has proved he’s capable of far more than his filmography suggests. His energy is rare.” “His instincts are sharp. He needs scripts and directors who push him not just projects that play it safe.”

“The Breakthrough Name” was given to actor Zahan Kapoor. Mehta shared that “he has depth, sincerity, and a hunger to go beyond the obvious.” Aditya Rawal was named as “The Disruptor” by the director, who added that the actor “is not looking for stardom he’s looking for roles. And that’s exactly why he’ll go far if directors recognize that hunger.” Sparsh Shrivastava is “The Silent Revolution”. Mehta said that from Jamtara to Laapataa Ladies, Sparsh has mastered the art of playing characters who feel lived-in and real.

“The industry keeps talking about “relatable actors.” Sparsh is already that. He needs projects that match his range.” Lakshya and Raghav are The Relentless Fighter and The Unpredictable Wildcard respectively. Mehta stated that “What’s the missing piece? Faith. Investment. Patience. Producers: Think long-term. Stop chasing weekend box office numbers and start building talent that will bring audiences back for years.” “Platforms: You have the data. Now have some faith. In talent. Start backing actors, not algorithms. Directors: Cast actors for the role, the skill, the depth. Not just familiarity. The audience is hungry for authentic, lived-in performances.” He stressed that “Hindi cinema doesn’t need saving it needs a shift in priorities.” “The formula is simple: invest in actors, not “stars.” Write without fear. Direct with conviction. Written in good faith. Apologies in advance for any omissions or errors.”