Hansal Mehta discusses the transformation of the filmmaking process while sharing BTS images of "Gandhi"

Mumbai, Aug 27: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is feeling nostalgic. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram and shared an array of BTS pictures from his upcoming streaming series 'Gandhi'.

The pictures show the filmmaker along with his crew taking a stroll around the location during breaktime. He can be seen wearing a protective gear to protect himself from rain and mist as he walks around the hill.

Hansal shared the BTS pictures ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'Gandhi'.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, "Exactly a year ago, we called it a wrap on the principal photography of #Gandhi. What began as an idea, then a daunting mountain to climb, slowly turned into days and nights of relentless work, doubt, discovery, and joy. And here we are one year later... counting down to just 10 days before the world sees it for the first time at #TIFF50 on September 6, 2025"

He further mentioned, "I carry with me immense gratitude for the extraordinary women and men who poured their hearts into the telling of this story. They stood beside me through chaos and calm, through exhaustion and exhilaration. This premiere isn't just a milestone. It's a testament to their craft, resilience, and love".

The series depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, based on the books 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' by Ramachandra Guha. The series is planned to span three seasons. The shooting for the first season set between 1888 to 1915 was completed in August 2024.

Season one of the show follows Gandhi’s early life, starting in colonial India as a curious teenager, then as a shy law student in London, and finally as a young lawyer who spends 23 life-changing years in South Africa.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment.

