Guru Randhawa: 'Bottley Kholo' is a sneak-peek into the moments we've shared in ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’

Mumbai, Dec 22: Actors Guru Randhawa and Saiee M. Manjrekar, who have wrapped up shooting for their film ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ in Agra, have shot for their first song ‘Bottley Kholo’ from the film.

‘Bottley Kholo’ is a peppy number sung by Guru Randhawa, directed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics are by Starbog LOC.

Talking about the track Guru shares: "Being a part of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' has been special since day one. 'Bottley Kholo' is a sneak peek into the amazing moments we've shared on the sets. Working with Meet Bros on this song and alongside such talented actors has made this journey truly special for me."

‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ is a family entertainer starring Guru Randhawa, Saiee M. Manjrekar, Anupam Kher, Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paritosh Tripathi, and Paresh Gantra.

The film is directed by G. Ashok and is an Amit Bhatia and Mach Films production.