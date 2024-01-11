Gurpreet Singh opens up on his grey character in 'Chaand Jalne Laga'

Mumbai, Jan 10: Actor Gurpreet Singh, who became a household name as Sujal with the show 'Kahiin Toh Hoga', has opened up on his character in the show 'Chaand Jalne Laga', and shared how he enjoys embracing diversity in storytelling.

Gurpreet, who was last seen in 'Porus', has recently entered 'Chaand Jalne Laga' as the antagonist.

Sharing more details about his role, he said: "In 'Chaand Jalne Laga', I portray the character of Deva's stepfather, a pivotal role with some darker shades of grey. Exploring the complexities of this character adds an intriguing dimension to the storyline. Can't wait for viewers to delve into this compelling journey."

"I have managed to establish a connection with the role, despite having no personal similarities with it. That's the beauty of acting-- it allows me to dive into entirely different characters and explore their worlds. It's the joy of embracing diversity in storytelling," said the 'Durgesh Nandinii' actor.

It's been a long journey for the actor. From the time he started in 'Kahiin Toh Hoga' till today, he shared his learnings from his journey.

"For me, the acting journey has been a constant learning curve. What I cherish the most is the opportunity to delve into situations and characters that might never be part of my real life. It's a beautiful paradox--you bring your own experiences into roles that are entirely different," he said.

The 'Rangrasiya' actor added: "Each character, each project becomes a chapter in my own story, shaping up not just my career but also my perspective on life."