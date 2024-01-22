Gurmeet on playing Lord Ram: Got to play biggest role of the world

New Delhi, Jan 22: Even though he has worked in several note-worthy shows and films, actor Gurmeet Choudhary is still remembered for his flawless performance of Lord Ram in the 2009 television series 'Ramayan' opposite Debina Bonnerjee, who played the role of Sita.

The 39-year-old actor said that he and his wife Debina got to play the biggest roles of the world -- Ram and Sita.

Gurmeet told IANS: “I think we are blessed because we got to play the biggest roles of the world -- Ram and Sita. There is nothing bigger than that.... People read the Ramayana to learn something and we got to play these roles so just imagine what we got to learn from it.”

The actor imbibed several characteristics of Lord Ram but the biggest take back was on how to handle big situations and solving them with a smile.

“I did Ramayana for almost 15 months, so everyday we would shoot for 12 to 15 hours and when you play such characters and when you are in that costume you learn something. But whenever I am asked what have you learnt from this character I feel those who know Gurmeet, they know he is very calm, never been seen getting into fights or getting angry... Keeps to himself.”

The actor added: “These are the things that I have imbibed from Ramayana. It was my first show and Ram ji was also like this no matter what happened with him he smiled and solved it all. So, this is what I have learnt as to how to get over hardships or solve problems in life.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join in the much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will be held in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Gurmeet says it feels like Diwali.

Talking about the same, Gurmeet said: “A place has come where people can come to Ayodhya. There is some power and energy there because 2 years ago Debina and I went there and the temple was just being built there.”

“At that time we felt that energy in that place where there is so much power and energy with so many people coming there to pray... Your prayers her heard and you get that blessing. It feels like Diwali.”

Taking a stroll down memory lane of watching the ‘Ramayana’ in the 1980’s, Gurmeet said: “We were very young when Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' came on TV... I faintly remember watching it with my family.”

It was a dream come true for Gurmeet, who gained the spotlight through his portrayal of Lord Ram in 2009.

“The same Ramanand Sagar made 'Ramayan', where I was Ram and Debina was Sita.. I was a dream come true.”