Guneet Monga Kapoor-backed ‘The Fable’, starring Manoj Bajpayee sets India premiere at MAMI 2024

Mumbai, Oct 18: The upcoming movie ‘The Fable’, which stars National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, now has the Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain joining as executive producers. The movie has set its India premiere at the upcoming edition of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival this month.



The film is directed by Raam Reddy, who is known for the critically acclaimed Kannada film ‘Thithi’ which won two Golden Leopards at the 68th Locarno Film Festival and the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Kannada.



Guneet Monga Kapoor, producer and founder, Sikhya Entertainment, expressed, "We’re excited to bring The Fable to MAMI 2024. It’s so refreshing to watch an Indian film with global appeal that goes against all the grains and constraints many are tied to. The Fable by the incredibly talented Director, Raam Reddy magically captures the soul of our Himalayan hills”.



She further mentioned, “It is a distinct Indian story with a universal message, mesmerizingly shot on film. With an incredible cast in Manoj Bajpaye, Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal and Tillotama Shome to support this tale, we’re excited to be jumping on board to ensure The Fable is celebrated worldwide. We all grew up with Fables, perhaps it’s time to revisit one”.



The film, which originally premiered at Berlin International Film Festival in 2024, follows a family living in a sprawling Orchard Estate in the Indian Himalayas. Their peaceful life is filled with simple pleasures, Dev’s morning flights with his homemade wings, his wife Nandini's played by Priyanka Bose mulberry jam, and their children's effervescence.



One day the family discovers a mysteriously burnt apple tree, followed by more destruction. As tensions rise and suspicions swirl, and a devastating fire breaks out, eventually forcing Dev to see himself and his family for who they truly are. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, and Tilllotama Shome, and is a joint India-US co-production between Prspctvs Productions and Maxmedia, with Guneet and Achin from Sikhya Entertainment now joining as Executive Producers.