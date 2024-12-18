Guneet Monga Kapoor all set to marvel at the Oscars for third time with ‘Anuja’

Mumbai, Dec 18: While ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is out of the Oscars race, India’s hopes are very much alive with the film ‘Anuja’ produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor. The live action short film has been shortlisted in the Best Live Action Short Film category. Guneet boasts of an excellent track record at the Oscars as her earlier production ‘Period. End of Sentence’ won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019. She followed it up with ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ which clinched the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film in 2023.

‘Anuja’ tells the story of a 9-year-old girl, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a garment factory in New Delhi. When a teacher shows up at the factory, promising Anuja a rare chance to attend an elite boarding school, Anuja finds herself faced with a decision that will determine her fate and that of her sister.

Reacting to the news, Guneet Monga Kapoor said in a statement, “Being shortlisted for the Oscars is a moment of immense pride. Anuja is a deeply personal story of two sisters navigating through life, celebrating the unwavering hope and resilience of the human spirit. It’s been an honor to contribute to the campaign as an executive producer, and to be part of its incredible journey with the brilliant filmmakers Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai and powerful performances by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. This is a humbling recognition of the team’s dedication and to the strength of this moving story”.

Director Adam J Graves said, “It’s a tremendous honor to be included among such wonderful films. Anuja is the result of a collaboration with so many talented and passionate people, above all our two stars, Sajda and Ananya. We knew their performances were truly special. But there is nothing more gratifying than knowing that the film moves audiences emotionally, while also drawing attention to the issue of child labour”.