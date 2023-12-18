Genelia drops adorable b'day wish for 'navra' Riteish; calls him 'greatest man'

Mumbai, Dec 17: Actress Genelia D’Souza on Sunday showered birthday love on ‘navra’ Riteish Deshmukh, calling him the greatest man in the entire universe.

Riteish is celebrating his 45th birthday, and his wife Genelia has a special message for the actor.

The lovebirds are known for their social media PDA, and are often seen shelling couple goals on the internet. Genelia and Riteish had tied the knot in a Marathi tradition on February 3, 2012. They also had a Christian wedding. The couple have two sons -- Riaan and Rahyl. They have reportedly known to be dating since they starred together in the 2003 movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’.

Now, on the occasion of the ‘Dhamaal’ actor’s birthday, Genelia shared a black and white picture, wherein both can be seen laughing candidly, while holding on to each other.

The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ actress penned a sweet birthday note, which read as: “If someone had to ask me "Who Riteish Deshmukh is??? - I would just say "the greatest man in the entire universe and that greatest man is all mine" Happy Birthday Navra.”

For the unversed, 'navra' is a Marathi word for husband.

Along with the photo and caption, Genelia gave the music of the track ‘Pehle Bhi Main’, sung by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar. The song is from the recently released movie ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

The ‘Force’ actress also took to Instagram Stories and shared a video wherein the couple is seen playing with their kids, which seems to be from some function. She captioned the video as: “Our Hero”.

Riteish commented on the post and wrote: “I love you Baiko-you have no idea what you mean to me… you make my day special.. you make my life special.”

Jennifer Winget wrote: “Love you both!All heart.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish next has ‘Kakuda’, ‘Visfot’, and ‘Housefull 5’. Genelia was last seen in ‘Trial Period’. She has ‘Junior’ in her kitty.