Ganesh Acharya attends 'Ghudchadi' song launch despite doctor advising him to take rest

Mumbai, July 31: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya who has designed the steps for many iconic songs in Bollywood, attended the launch of the 'Punjabi Munde' song from the upcoming movie 'Ghudchadi in Mumbai's Juhu. The revelation was made by the director of the film, Binoy Gandhi, as he spoke with the media on the sidelines of the event. Binoy, who shares a great companionship with Ganesh, said that the latter told him that he would do anything for him as they share a great rapport.

The director told the media that Ganesh attended the event, and performed despite the doctor advising him to take rest. Ganesh was joined by the Badshah of Bhangra, Sukhbir on the stage and the cast of ‘Ghudchadi’ as they grooved to the electrifying number. ‘Ghudchadi’ stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles. It tells the story of a couple, whose parents fall in love. With their parents set to marry each other, the situation poses a hilarious yet grave consequence to the couple’s relationship.

The film has been shot around Gurugram, New Delhi and Jaipur. It marks the feature debut of Parth Samthaan, who is known for his work on the medium of television. The film, produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K. Gandhi, is set to stream on August 9 on JioCinema Premium.